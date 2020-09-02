ndwake09222018_44.jpg

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson (left) shakes hands with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly after an Irish victory in Winston-Salem, N.C. in 2018. The two teams meet again at that venue on Sept. 26.

 Triubne Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Hold the Mayo?

Not exactly. But the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Classic football game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest on Sept. 26 got a venue change Wednesday.

The game’s organizer, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, revealed the game will shift from the NFL Charlotte Panthers’ home — Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. — to Truist Field on the campus of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

In accordance with guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will not be open for fans to attend. The state’s order capping outdoor gatherings at 50 people runs through Oct. 2.

ehansen@sbtinfo.com

Twitter: @EHansenNDI