Hold the Mayo?
Not exactly. But the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Classic football game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest on Sept. 26 got a venue change Wednesday.
The game’s organizer, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, revealed the game will shift from the NFL Charlotte Panthers’ home — Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. — to Truist Field on the campus of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
In accordance with guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will not be open for fans to attend. The state’s order capping outdoor gatherings at 50 people runs through Oct. 2.