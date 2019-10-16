Three players with Notre Dame ties were selected Wednesday on the final day of the two-day, multi-phase, strangely structured XFL Draft.
Linebacker Nyles Morgan (Seattle Dragons), long snapper Scott Daly (New York Guardians) and safety Max Redfield (DC Defenders) were all selected Wednesday, joining day one picks, offensive tackle Jarron Jones (New York Guardians) and linebacker Greer Martini (Dallas Renegades).
Redfield finished his college career at Indiana (Pa.). Jones was a defensive lineman during his college career.
The first day of the XFL Draft consisted of three phases: offensive skill, offensive line and defensive front seven. Wednesday concluded with two more phases: defensive backs and an open draft for any position, including special teams.
Former Irish players in the draft pool who were not selected comprised running backs Tarean Folston and Jonas Gray, tight end Nic Weishar, defensive tackle Jay Hayes, linebacker Te’von Coney and punter Tyler Newsome.
The eight-team upstart professional football league starts its inaugural season in February with a 10-game regular season.
