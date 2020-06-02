A 2021 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Chance Tucker.
• CB CHANCE TUCKER, 6-1, 170; ENCINO (CALIF.) CRESPI
Junior stats: 13 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns; 58 tackles, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions and one blocked field goal in 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 77 cornerback.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Washington, Colorado, Boise State, Oregon State, BYU.
Below are junior highlights of Tucker via Hudl.
Blessed and excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame. Thank you @CoachMickens! @NDFootball @GregBiggins @adamgorney @RyanWrightRNG @porter_dameon pic.twitter.com/0V2595FIyz— Chance Tucker (@ChanceTucker7) June 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.