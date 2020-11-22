A 2021 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at JoJo Johnson.
• CB JOJO JOHNSON, 5-11, 180; MERRILLVILLE (IND.) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 48 athlete, No. 672 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Iowa, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Washington State.
Notre Dame connection: Johnson competed at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion recruiting camp in June 2019. He also attended Notre Dame's home game against Virginia on Sept. 28, 2019.
Below are senior highlights of Johnson via Hudl.
I’m Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame! @NDFootball @BrianPolian @CoachMickens ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/UdMfNoyKsg— JoJo Johnson (@jojofootball1) November 23, 2020