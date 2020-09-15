Theran Johnson

Indianapolis North Central's Theran Johnson, a cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class, received a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Indianapolis Star Photo/JENNA WATSON

A 2021 cornerback verbally committed to Northwestern told the Tribune he received a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Theran Johnson.

CB THERAN JOHNSON, 6-0, 170; INDIANAPOLIS NORTH CENTRAL

Junior stats: 62 tackles, seven pass breakups, four interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 98 cornerback, No. 1,114 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 68 cornerback. 

Notable offers: Northwestern, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Ball State.

Below are junior highlights of Johnson via Hudl.

