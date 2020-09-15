A 2021 cornerback verbally committed to Northwestern told the Tribune he received a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Theran Johnson.
• CB THERAN JOHNSON, 6-0, 170; INDIANAPOLIS NORTH CENTRAL
Junior stats: 62 tackles, seven pass breakups, four interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 98 cornerback, No. 1,114 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 68 cornerback.
Notable offers: Northwestern, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Ball State.
Below are junior highlights of Johnson via Hudl.