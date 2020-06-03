A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Dallas Turner.
• DE DALLAS TURNER, 6-4, 235; FORT LAUDERDALE (FLA.) ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Junior stats: 74 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 weakside defensive end, No. 33 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 7 outside linebacker, No. 135 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Stanford, Oklahoma.
Below are junior highlights of Turner via Hudl.
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame ☘️ #GoIrish @aarynkearney @CoachHarriott @STA_Football @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/CzOs7jneVn— Dallas Turner (@UnoErra) June 4, 2020
