Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas' Dallas Turner, a defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

DE DALLAS TURNER, 6-4, 235; FORT LAUDERDALE (FLA.) ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Junior stats: 74 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 weakside defensive end, No. 33 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 7 outside linebacker, No. 135 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Stanford, Oklahoma.

Below are junior highlights of Turner via Hudl.

