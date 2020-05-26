A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at TJ Bollers.
• DE TJ BOLLERS, 6-3, 250; TIFFIN (IOWA) CLEAR CREEK AMANA
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 19 weakside defensive end, No. 219 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 strongside defensive end, No. 98 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan.
Below are junior highlights of Bollers via Hudl.
After a great call with @CoachMikeElston I'm honored to say that I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame #fightingirish @NDFootball 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/U0vZGjxAPv— TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) May 26, 2020
