Placekicker Joshua Bryan flipped his verbal commitment from the University of Colorado to Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Bryan never reported an Irish scholarship offer but told ND Insider he received one in August. Here's a closer look at Bryan.
• K JOSHUA BRYAN, 6-0, 190; CHATSWORTH (CALIF.) SIERRA CANYON
Junior stats: 54-of-61 on PATs, 11-of-19 on field goals with a long of 44 yards; 40 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a sack in 16 games.
247Sports ranking: Two stars, No. 9 kicker, No. 2,802 overall.
Rivals ranking: Two stars.
Chris Sailer Kicking ranking: Six stars, No. 1 kicker.
Notable offers: Colorado, Yale, Army, Navy, Air Force.
Below are junior highlights of Bryan via Hudl.
110% COMMITTED #GOLDRUSH21☘️@BrianPolian @CoachBrianKelly @Chris_Sailer pic.twitter.com/GHNlUZsTL9— Joshua Bryan (@Bryan9Joshua) November 18, 2020