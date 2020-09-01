A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kahanu Kia.
• LB KAHANU KIA, 6-2, 230; HONOLULU PUNAHOU
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 54 outside linebacker, No. 851 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Utah, Stanford, Colorado, Arizona, UCLA, Washington State.
Notre Dame connection: Sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau and former Irish standouts Manti Te'o and Robby Toma played at Punahou.
Below are junior highlights of Kia via Hudl.
Wow!! I am so grateful to have received an offer from NOTRE DAME!!! Thank you Heavenly Father!! #hardworkpaysoff pic.twitter.com/9laeUu3DcG— Kahanu Kia (@KahanuKia) September 2, 2020