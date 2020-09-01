Kahanu Kia

Honolulu Punahou's Kahanu Kia, a linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kahanu Kia.

LB KAHANU KIA, 6-2, 230; HONOLULU PUNAHOU

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 54 outside linebacker, No. 851 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars. 

Notable offers: Utah, Stanford, Colorado, Arizona, UCLA, Washington State.

Notre Dame connection: Sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau and former Irish standouts Manti Te'o and Robby Toma played at Punahou. 

Below are junior highlights of Kia via Hudl.

