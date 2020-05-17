Prince Kollie

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett's Prince Kollie, a linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Prince Kollie. 

LB PRINCE KOLLIE, 6-1, 200; JONESBOROUGH (TENN.) DAVID CROCKETT

Junior stats: 68 catches for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns; 78 tackles, seven pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception in 11 games. 

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 33 outside linebacker. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 57 athlete.

Notable offers: Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia. 

Below are junior highlights of Kollie via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels

