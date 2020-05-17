A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Prince Kollie.
• LB PRINCE KOLLIE, 6-1, 200; JONESBOROUGH (TENN.) DAVID CROCKETT
Junior stats: 68 catches for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns; 78 tackles, seven pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception in 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 33 outside linebacker.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 57 athlete.
Notable offers: Tennessee, Oklahoma, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia.
Below are junior highlights of Kollie via Hudl.
God is good yesterday, today, and forever🙏🏾— Prince Kollie (@p_kollie_21) May 17, 2020
Blessed and Humbled To Say I’ve Received An Offer From The University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish @Coach_Lea @RyanCallahan247 @youngballcoach_ @k_rams10_52 pic.twitter.com/locM96TcZ5
