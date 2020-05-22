A 2021 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Joe Alt.
• OL JOE ALT, 6-7, 257; MINNEAPOLIS TOTINO-GRACE
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 42 offensive tackle.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northwestern.
Below are junior highlights of Alt via Hudl.
Honored to have received an offer from Notre Dame to play football! @CoachJeffQuinn pic.twitter.com/WvWzSrKcsj— Joe Alt (@JoeAlt7) May 22, 2020
