A 2021 running back from Texas reported a Notre Dame offer Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Alton McCaskill.
• RB ALTON MCCASKILL, 6-1, 195; CONROE (TEXAS) OAK RIDGE.
Junior stats: Nearly 900 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Rivals ranking: Three-star running back.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 27 running back.
Notable offers: Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Penn State and USC.
Below are junior highlights of McCaskill via Hudl.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿❤️❤️❤️ @T_Rees11 @CoachLT39 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/WIHg0EqSTu— alton mccaskill #RUNAMC (@Alto_410) May 5, 2020
