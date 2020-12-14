Audric Estime

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional's Audric Estime (2), a four-star running back in the 2021 recruiting class, landed a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Bergen Record Photo/MICHAEL KARAS

A 2021 running back verbally committed to Michigan State reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Audric Estime.

RB AUDRIC ESTIME, 6-1, 215; MONTVALE (N.J.) ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL

Senior stats: 190 carries for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns and 14 catches for 185 yards and two scores across eight games this season.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 17 running back, No. 287 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 7 running back, No. 132 overall.

Notable offers: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Below are senior highlights of Estime via Hudl.

