A 2021 running back verbally committed to Michigan State reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Audric Estime.
• RB AUDRIC ESTIME, 6-1, 215; MONTVALE (N.J.) ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL
Senior stats: 190 carries for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns and 14 catches for 185 yards and two scores across eight games this season.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 17 running back, No. 287 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 7 running back, No. 132 overall.
Notable offers: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Virginia, Virginia Tech.
Below are senior highlights of Estime via Hudl.
Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xopfxvsGey— Audric Estime ² (@AudricEstime) December 14, 2020