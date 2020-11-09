A 2021 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Byron Cardwell.
• RB BYRON CARDWELL, 6-0, 193; SAN DIEGO MORSE
Junior stats: 150 carries for 872 yards and 21 touchdowns with 23 catches for 311 yards and three scores in 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 running back, No. 185 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 13 running back, No. 234 overall.
Notable offers: California, UCLA, USC, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M.
Below are junior highlights of Cardwell via Hudl.
Blessed and excited to announce that I have just received an offer to play at Notre Dame University @CoachLT39 @NDFootball #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RL1DCTlCpe— Byron Cardwell (@ByronCardwell2) November 9, 2020