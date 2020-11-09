Byron Cardwell

San Diego Morse's Byron Cardwell, a four-star running back in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2021 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Byron Cardwell.

RB BYRON CARDWELL, 6-0, 193; SAN DIEGO MORSE

Junior stats: 150 carries for 872 yards and 21 touchdowns with 23 catches for 311 yards and three scores in 10 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 running back, No. 185 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 13 running back, No. 234 overall.

Notable offers: California, UCLA, USC, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M.

Below are junior highlights of Cardwell via Hudl. 

