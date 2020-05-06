Another 2021 running back from Texas reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at LJ Johnson.
• RB LJ JOHNSON, 5-10, 200; CYPRESS (TEXAS) CY-FAIR.
Junior stats: 206 rushes for 1,952 yards and 37 touchdowns; six catches for 106 yards and one touchdown.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 running back.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 4 running back.
Notable offers: Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and Stanford.
Notre Dame connection: Johnson attends the same school that sent tight end Brock Wright to Notre Dame.
Below are junior highlights of Johnson via Hudl.
Beyond blessed to have received an offer from the University of Norte Dame!! pic.twitter.com/3ST5xLMKJl— LJ Johnson Jr (@LJ_Johnson_Jr) May 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.