A 2021 running back from Louisiana reported a Notre Dame offer Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Logan Diggs.
• RB LOGAN DIGGS, 6-0, 191; METAIRIE (LA.) RUMMEL.
Junior stats: 165 carries for 924 yards and five touchdowns; 26 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 26 running back.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 41 running back.
Notable offers: USC, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.
Below are junior highlights of Diggs via Hudl.
After talking with coach @CoachLT39 , I am blessed and honored to announce that I have earned a offer to The University of Notre Dame.. #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/x5WTm8T73q— Logan Diggs.. (@logandiggz) May 5, 2020
