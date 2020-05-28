A 2021 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tavierre Dunlap.
• RB TAVIERRE DUNLAP, 6-0, 195; DEL VALLE (TEXAS) HIGH
Junior stats: 128 carries for 1,328 yards and 20 touchdowns; 20 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 18 running back, No. 308 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 24 running back.
Notable offers: Michigan, Michigan State, USC, Utah, Washington.
Below are junior highlights of Dunlap via Hudl.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @BrianPolian, I am blessed to announce that I have earned an offer from The University of Notre Dame‼️☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/RD42r46xDY— Tavierre Dunlap (@TavierreD) May 28, 2020
