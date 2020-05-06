A 2021 safety from Atlanta reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Josh Moore.
• S JOSH MOORE, 6-2, 192; ATLANTA MARIST.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 39 safety.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 42 safety.
Notable offers: Ole Miss, Michigan State, Virginia, Iowa State and Louisville.
Notre Dame connection: Moore attends the same school that sent safety Kyle Hamilton to Notre Dame.
Below are junior highlights of Moore via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!🙏🏾☘️☘️☘️#GoIrish @kham316 @Coach_TJoseph @NDFootball @gridironjrj @ChadSimmons_ @BALLERSCHOICE1 @RecruitGeorgia @KevinSinclair_ pic.twitter.com/ew7ietFLVY— josh (@josh_moore138) May 6, 2020
