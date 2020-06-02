A 2021 tight end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Erik Olsen.
• TE ERIK OLSEN, 6-5, 230; LITTLETON (COLO.) HERITAGE
Junior stats: 28 catches for 533 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 48 tight end, 976 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 14 tight end.
Notable offers: UCLA, Stanford, Utah, Colorado, Arizona State.
Below are junior highlights of Olsen via Hudl.
After a great talk with @CoachJ_Mc, I am very excited to announce I have received an offer from @NDFootball! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/grfpdCmcWz— Erik Olsen (@e_olsen12) June 3, 2020
