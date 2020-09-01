A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jarred Kerr.
• ATH JARRED KERR, 6-1, 185; LEXINGTON (TEXAS) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 33 wide receiver, No. 426 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 29 athlete.
Notable offers: Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Colorado.
Below are sophomore highlights of Kerr via Hudl.
#AGTG ! Very excited and blessed to receive my 11th offer from the University of Notre Dame!!!!! @LTXEagleFB @BrianPolian @BamBam_Blake23 @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/AN0ThN3Ro2— Jarred Kerr (@JarredKerr3) September 2, 2020