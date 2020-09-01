Jarred Kerr

Lexington (Texas) High's Jarred Kerr, an athlete in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jarred Kerr.

ATH JARRED KERR, 6-1, 185; LEXINGTON (TEXAS) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 33 wide receiver, No. 426 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 29 athlete.

Notable offers: Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Colorado.

Below are sophomore highlights of Kerr via Hudl.

