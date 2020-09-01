A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kendrick Law.
• ATH KENDRICK LAW, 5-11, 185; SHREVEPORT (LA.) CAPTAIN SHREVE
Sophomore stats: 36 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns; 39 catches for 505 yards and six scores in 12 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 athlete, No. 104 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 10 athlete, No. 77 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Texas, Auburn, Arkansas.
Below are sophomore highlights of Law via Hudl.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame @Coach_TJoseph pic.twitter.com/8IaWuS5m63— Kendrick Law (@KendrickLaw2) September 1, 2020