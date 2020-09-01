Kendrick Law

Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve's Kendrick Law, an athlete in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kendrick Law.

ATH KENDRICK LAW, 5-11, 185; SHREVEPORT (LA.) CAPTAIN SHREVE

Sophomore stats: 36 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns; 39 catches for 505 yards and six scores in 12 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 athlete, No. 104 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 10 athlete, No. 77 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Texas, Auburn, Arkansas.

Below are sophomore highlights of Law via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels