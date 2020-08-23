A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Larry Turner-Gooden.
• ATH LARRY TURNER-GOODEN, 6-0, 190; PLAYA DEL REY (CALIF.) ST. BERNARD
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 athlete, No. 62 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 5 athlete, No. 62 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida.
Below are sophomore highlights of Turner-Gooden via Hudl.
Blessed to have received an offer from University of Notre Dame ☘️ #Rally #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/E17H7TWeTr— LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) August 23, 2020