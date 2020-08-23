Larry Turner-Gooden

Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard's Larry Turner-Gooden, an athlete in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Larry Turner-Gooden.

ATH LARRY TURNER-GOODEN, 6-0, 190; PLAYA DEL REY (CALIF.) ST. BERNARD

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 athlete, No. 62 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 5 athlete, No. 62 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida.

Below are sophomore highlights of Turner-Gooden via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels