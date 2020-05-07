A 2022 athlete in Georgia reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Malaki Starks.
• ATH MALAKI STARKS, 6-2, 196; JEFFERSON (GA.) HIGH.
Sophomore stats: 53 carries for 544 yards and five touchdowns; eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns; 27 tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1 fumble recovery.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 13 athlete.
Rivals ranking: Four-star athlete.
Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina.
After a conversation on the phone with Coach Joseph, I am blessed to say that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/eM8ULU6TWR— Malaki Starks (@MalakiStarks) May 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.