Georgia Offer Report, Claypool

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) celebrates after recovering a fumble on a punt return by Georgia the 2019 game at Georgia.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 athlete in Georgia reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Malaki Starks.

• ATH MALAKI STARKS, 6-2, 196; JEFFERSON (GA.) HIGH.

Sophomore stats: 53 carries for 544 yards and five touchdowns; eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns; 27 tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1 fumble recovery.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 13 athlete.

Rivals ranking: Four-star athlete.

Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina.

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.