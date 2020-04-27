Austin Jordan

Denton (Texas) Ryan's Austin Jordan, a cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Austin Jordan.

CB AUSTIN JORDAN, 5-11, 185; DENTON (TEXAS) RYAN

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 cornerback, No. 83 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, USC. 

Below are sophomore highlights of Jordan via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.