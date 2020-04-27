A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Austin Jordan.
• CB AUSTIN JORDAN, 5-11, 185; DENTON (TEXAS) RYAN
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 cornerback, No. 83 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, USC.
Below are sophomore highlights of Jordan via Hudl.
#AGTG Blessed to earn an offer from University of Notre Dame! #goIrish @CoachDeLaTorre pic.twitter.com/5onvrzvJHr— Austin Jordan (@Austiiinj2) April 27, 2020
