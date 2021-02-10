A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Benjamin Morrison.
• CB BENJAMIN MORRISON, 6-0, 172; PHOENIX BROPHY COLLEGE PREPARATORY
Junior stats: 36 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and two blocked field goals across five games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 34 cornerback, No. 357 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 28 cornerback.
Notable offers: LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State.
Below are junior highlights of Morrison via Hudl.
After a great call with @CoachMickens I am Very grateful to God to have received an offer offer from THE University of Notre Dame ☘️ #GoIrish @jason247scout pic.twitter.com/CL93aU6nhF— Benjamin Morrison (@BMoe_21) February 10, 2021