Benjamin Morrison

Phoenix Brophy College Preparatory's Benjamin Morrison, a three-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 The Republic Photo/SEAN LOGAN

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Benjamin Morrison.

CB BENJAMIN MORRISON, 6-0, 172; PHOENIX BROPHY COLLEGE PREPARATORY

Junior stats: 36 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and two blocked field goals across five games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 34 cornerback, No. 357 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 28 cornerback.

Notable offers: LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State.

Below are junior highlights of Morrison via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels