A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Bobby Taylor.
• CB BOBBY TAYLOR, 6-1, 180; KATY (TEXAS) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 28 cornerback.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas.
Notre Dame connection: He's the son of Bobby Taylor, a consensus all-American corner for Notre Dame in 1994. He participated in the Irish Invasion recruiting camp last June.
Below are sophomore highlights of Taylor via Hudl.
☦︎︎— ʙᴛ3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) May 19, 2020
Bʟᴇssᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ ʀᴇᴄɪᴇᴠᴇ ᴀɴ ᴏғғᴇʀ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀsɪᴛʏ ᴏғ ɴᴏᴛʀᴇ ᴅᴀᴍᴇ #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0B9gZIlyOZ
