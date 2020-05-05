A 2022 cornerback from California reported a Notre Dame offer Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Domani Jackson.
• CB DOMANI JACKSON, 6-1, 185; SANTA ANA (CALIF.) MATER DEI.
Sophomore stats: 48 tackles, one interception and nine pass breakups.
Rivals ranking: Five-star cornerback.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 cornerback.
Notable offers: USC, UCLA, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Jackson via Hudl.
Blessed to receive a(n) offer from Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/xzXkudJwWy— Domani “Money” Jack$on (@domanijackson1) May 5, 2020
