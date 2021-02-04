Jaden Mickey

Corona (Calif.) Centennial's Jaden Mickey, a cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaden Mickey.

CB JADEN MICKEY, 5-11, 165; CORONA (CALIF.) CENTENNIAL

Sophomore stats: 31 tackles, one tackle for a loss, six interceptions and 11 pass breakups across 12 games. Mickey has yet to play his junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 26 cornerback, No. 211 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 29 cornerback.

Notable offers: Utah, USC, Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State, Arizona.

Below are sophomore highlights of Mickey via Hudl.

