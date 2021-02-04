A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaden Mickey.
• CB JADEN MICKEY, 5-11, 165; CORONA (CALIF.) CENTENNIAL
Sophomore stats: 31 tackles, one tackle for a loss, six interceptions and 11 pass breakups across 12 games. Mickey has yet to play his junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 26 cornerback, No. 211 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 29 cornerback.
Notable offers: Utah, USC, Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State, Arizona.
Below are sophomore highlights of Mickey via Hudl.
After a conversation with @BrianPolian, I am excited to announce I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish @ballerselite @NmickNilka @RhareBreed7on7 @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @Cen10Huskies pic.twitter.com/dod2wP7WXO— JadenMickey (@thakidmick) February 4, 2021