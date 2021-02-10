Jayden Bellamy

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Jayden Bellamy (left), a three-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Asbury Park Photo/JEFF GRANIT

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jayden Bellamy.

CB JAYDEN BELLAMY, 6-1, 175; ORADELL (N.J.) BERGEN CATHOLIC

Junior stats: 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and an interception; eight catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns across six games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 36 cornerback, No. 392 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 43 cornerback.

Notable offers: Oklahoma, Nebraska, Boston College, West Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame connection: Irish quarterback target Steven Angeli is teammates with Bellamy on Bergen Catholic.

Below are junior highlights of Bellamy via Hudl.

