A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jayden Bellamy.
• CB JAYDEN BELLAMY, 6-1, 175; ORADELL (N.J.) BERGEN CATHOLIC
Junior stats: 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and an interception; eight catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns across six games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 36 cornerback, No. 392 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 43 cornerback.
Notable offers: Oklahoma, Nebraska, Boston College, West Virginia, Virginia Tech.
Notre Dame connection: Irish quarterback target Steven Angeli is teammates with Bellamy on Bergen Catholic.
Below are junior highlights of Bellamy via Hudl.
I’m extremely blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame☘️!! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/1WWuvrOr3d— Jayden Bellamy (@jaydenknows_) February 10, 2021