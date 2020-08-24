A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jeadyn Lukus.
• CB JEADYN LUKUS, 6-1, 175; MAULDIN (S.C.) HIGH
Sophomore stats: 32 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 10 pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery in 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 7 cornerback, No. 31 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 cornerback, No. 20 overall.
Notable offers: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Lukus via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame‼️ @YoureNextTrain1 @CoachWash4 @sayren23 @CoachMickens pic.twitter.com/ON98zumeuB— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) August 25, 2020