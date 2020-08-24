Jeadyn Lukus

Mauldin (S.C.) High's Jeadyn Lukus, a cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jeadyn Lukus.

CB JEADYN LUKUS, 6-1, 175; MAULDIN (S.C.) HIGH

Sophomore stats: 32 tackles, three tackles for a loss, 10 pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 7 cornerback, No. 31 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 cornerback, No. 20 overall.

Notable offers: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Lukus via Hudl. 

