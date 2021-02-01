Jyaire Brown

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West's Jyaire Brown, a four-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 The Enquirer/SCOTT SPRINGER

A 2022 cornerback verbally committed to Ohio State reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jyaire Brown.

CB JYAIRE BROWN, 5-11, 165; WEST CHESTER (OHIO) LAKOTA WEST

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 16 cornerback, No. 117 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 16 cornerback, No. 156 overall.

Notable offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Miami. He has been verbally committed to the Buckeyes since April 22, 2020.

Below are junior highlights of Brown via Hudl.

