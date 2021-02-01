A 2022 cornerback verbally committed to Ohio State reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jyaire Brown.
• CB JYAIRE BROWN, 5-11, 165; WEST CHESTER (OHIO) LAKOTA WEST
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 16 cornerback, No. 117 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 16 cornerback, No. 156 overall.
Notable offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Miami. He has been verbally committed to the Buckeyes since April 22, 2020.
Below are junior highlights of Brown via Hudl.
🙏🏾!— Jyaire “Hollywood” Brown💫 (@jyairebrown13) February 2, 2021
Blessed & HUMBLED to have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/1disjnXC5p