A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Khamauri Rogers.
• CB KHAMAURI ROGERS, 6-1, 160; LEXINGTON (MISS.) HOLMES COUNTY
Junior stats: 30 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions; 17 catches for 328 yards for six touchdowns across eight games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 14 cornerback, No. 111 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 cornerback, No. 44 overall.
Notable offers: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Oregon.
Below are junior highlights of Rogers via Hudl.
😳...— †Khamauri Rogers (@Khamauri1k) February 1, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/MkxIefFCoj