Khamauri Rogers

Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County's Khamauri Rogers, a four-star cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Photo provided

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Khamauri Rogers.

CB KHAMAURI ROGERS, 6-1, 160; LEXINGTON (MISS.) HOLMES COUNTY

Junior stats: 30 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions; 17 catches for 328 yards for six touchdowns across eight games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 14 cornerback, No. 111 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 cornerback, No. 44 overall.

Notable offers: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Oregon.

Below are junior highlights of Rogers via Hudl.

