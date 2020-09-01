A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Nikai Martinez.
• CB NIKAI MARTINEZ, 5-10, 170; APOPKA (FLA.) HIGH
Sophomore stats: 56 tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 27 cornerback, No. 212 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 20 cornerback, No. 171 overall.
Notable offers: Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn.
Below are sophomore highlights of Martinez via Hudl.
Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame🙏🏽💯 #GoIrish #LLA💕 @CoachMickens @NDFootball @ApopkaFootball @CoachAJBrooks @CertifiedDawgAG @Rivals @247Sports pic.twitter.com/0HXuSBTLv7— Nikai Martinez (@MartinezNikai) September 2, 2020