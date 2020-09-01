Nikai Martinez

Apopka (Fla.) High's Nikai Martinez, a cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Nikai Martinez.

CB NIKAI MARTINEZ, 5-10, 170; APOPKA (FLA.) HIGH

Sophomore stats: 56 tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 13 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 27 cornerback, No. 212 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 20 cornerback, No. 171 overall.

Notable offers: Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn.

Below are sophomore highlights of Martinez via Hudl.

