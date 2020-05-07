A 2022 defensive back committed to LSU reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Bryce Anderson.
• DB BRYCE ANDERSON, 6-0, 187; BEAUMONT (TEXAS) WEST BROOK.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 safety.
Rivals ranking: Four-star cornerback.
Notable offers: LSU (committed since Sept. 2019), Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ohio State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Anderson via Hudl.
After a Great conversation with @Coach_TJoseph , I'm extremely Grateful & Blessed to announce that I have Earned an ⭕️ffer from The University Of Notre Dame! #GoIrish ☘️#BGOE ❗️ pic.twitter.com/xgorcXELHu— Bryce Anderson ¹ (@BryceAnderson_1) May 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.