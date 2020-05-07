Citrus Bowl LSU Offer Report

Notre Dame players hold up the Citrus Bowl trophy following Notre Dame's 21-17 win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 defensive back committed to LSU reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Bryce Anderson.

• DB BRYCE ANDERSON, 6-0, 187; BEAUMONT (TEXAS) WEST BROOK.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 safety.

Rivals ranking: Four-star cornerback.

Notable offers: LSU (committed since Sept. 2019), Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ohio State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Anderson via Hudl.

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

