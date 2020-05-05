A 2022 defensive end from Virginia reported a Notre Dame offer Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Aiden Gobaira.
• DE AIDEN GOBAIRA, 6-5, 215; CHANTILLY (VA.) HIGH.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Duke and Vanderbilt.
Below are sophomore highlights of Gobaira via Hudl.
I’m very humbled to announce that I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame‼️🍀 #Goirish @CoachMikeElston @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/ZxdP6uX9bp— Aiden Gobaira (@aiden__gobaira) May 5, 2020
