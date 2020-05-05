Offer Report Virginia Tech celebration

Notre Dame fans and teammates celebrate with Ian Book after his late game-winning touchdown against Virginia Tech in 2019.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 defensive end from Virginia reported a Notre Dame offer Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Aiden Gobaira.

• DE AIDEN GOBAIRA, 6-5, 215; CHANTILLY (VA.) HIGH.

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Duke and Vanderbilt.

Below are sophomore highlights of Gobaira via Hudl.

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.