A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Alex Bauman.
• DE ALEX BAUMAN, 6-4, 225; RED BANK (N.J.) CATHOLIC
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 24 weakside defensive end.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Connecticut, Rutgers, Massachusetts, William & Mary.
Notre Dame connection: Alex is the younger brother of Irish freshman tight end Kevin Bauman.
Below are junior highlights of Bauman via Hudl.
After a great call with Coach Elston, I’m blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/4DGy7UooXa— Alex Bauman (@abauman325) November 20, 2020