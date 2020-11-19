Alex Bauman

Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's Alex Bauman (14), a defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Asbury Park Press Photo/PETER ACKERMAN

A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Alex Bauman.

DE ALEX BAUMAN, 6-4, 225; RED BANK (N.J.) CATHOLIC

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 24 weakside defensive end.

Rivals ranking: Three stars. 

Notable offers: Connecticut, Rutgers, Massachusetts, William & Mary.

Notre Dame connection: Alex is the younger brother of Irish freshman tight end Kevin Bauman.

Below are junior highlights of Bauman via Hudl.

