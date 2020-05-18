Kaleb Artis

Fresh Meadows (N.Y.) St. Francis Preparatory School's Kaleb Artis, a defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Photo provided

A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kaleb Artis. 

DE KALEB ARTIS, 6-5, 260; FRESH MEADOWS (N.Y.) ST. FRANCIS PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Sophomore stats: 52 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 24 defensive tackle. 

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse.

Below are sophomore highlights of Artis via Hudl. 

