A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kaleb Artis.
• DE KALEB ARTIS, 6-5, 260; FRESH MEADOWS (N.Y.) ST. FRANCIS PREPARATORY SCHOOL
Sophomore stats: 52 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 24 defensive tackle.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse.
Below are sophomore highlights of Artis via Hudl.
More than blessed to have received an offer from Notre dame‼️🦍‼️⚪️🟡@CoachWest5 @SFPFootball @CoachMikeElston @NDFootball #fightingirish pic.twitter.com/hbOdYWbb5H— kaleb Artis (@KalebArtis2022) May 18, 2020
