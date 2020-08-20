A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Malaki Hamrick.
• DE MALAKI HAMRICK, 6-4, 200; SHELBY (N.C.) HIGH
Sophomore stats: 129 tackles, 39 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, two blocked punts, one interception and one fumble recovery in 15 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 8 outside linebacker, No. 117 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 13 outside linebacker, No. 119 overall.
Notable offers: North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Arkansas.
Below are sophomore highlights of Hamrick via Hudl.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame☘️@CoachMikeElston @GldLionFootball @rivalsmike @DonCallahanIC @NCPreps pic.twitter.com/gFi7APhEgs— Malaki Hamrick (@MalakiHamrick) August 21, 2020