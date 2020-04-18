A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tyson Ford.
• DE TYSON FORD, 6-6, 220; ST. LOUIS JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 15 defensive end, No. 219 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Iowa State, Arizona State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Ford via Hudl.
Extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from @NDFootball after a great conversation with @CoachMikeElston.@JPRockMO @jcurtisdefense @AllenTrieu @CoachFraz32 pic.twitter.com/h74Tu6wPPE— Tyson Ford (@T_Too_Cold) April 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.