St. Louis John Burroughs School's Tyson Ford, a defensive end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday.

A 2022 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Saturday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tyson Ford. 

DE TYSON FORD, 6-6, 220; ST. LOUIS JOHN BURROUGHS SCHOOL

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 15 defensive end, No. 219 overall. 

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Iowa State, Arizona State. 

Below are sophomore highlights of Ford via Hudl. 

