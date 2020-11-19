A 2022 defensive tackle reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Donovan Hinish.
• DT DONOVAN HINISH, 6-2, 260; PITTSBURGH CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: The Irish offered Hinish his first Division I scholarship.
Notre Dame connection: Donovan is the younger brother of Irish nose guard Kurt Hinish.
Below are junior highlights of Hinish via Hudl.
Excited to announce that I have received my first offer from the University of Notre Dame!!! Love thee ☘️. @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/YdofEReHJV— Donovan Hinish (@D_Hinish51) November 19, 2020
Said it once, I’ll say it again...BALLER— KURT HINISH (@Truk_sauce) November 19, 2020
Go Irish!☘️ https://t.co/1pGTwt3zHb