Donovan Hinish

Pittsburgh Central Catholic's Donovan Hinish, a defensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

A 2022 defensive tackle reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Donovan Hinish.

DT DONOVAN HINISH, 6-2, 260; PITTSBURGH CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: The Irish offered Hinish his first Division I scholarship.

Notre Dame connection: Donovan is the younger brother of Irish nose guard Kurt Hinish.

Below are junior highlights of Hinish via Hudl.

