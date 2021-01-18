A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaylen Sneed.
• LB JAYLEN SNEED, 6-2, 215; HILTON HEAD (S.C.) ISLAND
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 7 outside linebacker, No. 93 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 8 outside linebacker, No. 57 overall.
Notable offers: South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Cincinnati.
Below are junior highlights of Sneed via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/kwyLzjNOMf— Jaylen Sneed (@sneed_jaylen) January 18, 2021