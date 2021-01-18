Jaylen Sneed

Hilton Head (S.C.) Island's Jaylen Sneed, a four-star linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jaylen Sneed.

LB JAYLEN SNEED, 6-2, 215; HILTON HEAD (S.C.) ISLAND

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 7 outside linebacker, No. 93 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 8 outside linebacker, No. 57 overall.

Notable offers: South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Cincinnati.

Below are junior highlights of Sneed via Hudl.

