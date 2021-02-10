A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kip Lewis.
• LB KIP LEWIS, 6-2, 200; CARTHAGE (TEXAS) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 42 outside linebacker.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Arkansas.
Below are junior highlights of Lewis via Hudl.
After a great conversation with @BrianPolian I am very blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame #GoIrish 🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/ltPbyUgAse— Kip Lewis (@KipLewis9) February 11, 2021