Kip Lewis

Carthage (Texas) High's Kip Lewis, a linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kip Lewis.

LB KIP LEWIS, 6-2, 200; CARTHAGE (TEXAS) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 42 outside linebacker.

Rivals ranking: Three stars.

Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Arkansas.

Below are junior highlights of Lewis via Hudl.

