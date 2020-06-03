Langston Patterson

Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy's Langston Patterson, a linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Langston Patterson.

LB LANGSTON PATTERSON, 6-1, 210; NASHVILLE (TENN.) CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN ACADEMY

Sophomore stats: 119 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two pass breakups in 14 games. 

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Tennessee, South Carolina, Nebraska, Louisville, Duke.

Below are sophomore highlights of Patterson via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels

