A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Langston Patterson.
• LB LANGSTON PATTERSON, 6-1, 210; NASHVILLE (TENN.) CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN ACADEMY
Sophomore stats: 119 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two pass breakups in 14 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Tennessee, South Carolina, Nebraska, Louisville, Duke.
Below are sophomore highlights of Patterson via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/hLFqI8pxKv— Langston Patterson (@Langston_patt) June 3, 2020
