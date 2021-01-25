Martrell Harris Jr.

The Woodlands (Texas) High's Martrell Harris Jr., a linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Martrell Harris Jr.

LB MARTRELL HARRIS JR., 6-2, 205; THE WOODLANDS (TEXAS) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 31 outside linebacker, No. 349 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 21 outside linebacker, No. 249 overall.

Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Baylor.

Below are junior highlights of Harris via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels