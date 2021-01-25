A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Martrell Harris Jr.
• LB MARTRELL HARRIS JR., 6-2, 205; THE WOODLANDS (TEXAS) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 31 outside linebacker, No. 349 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 21 outside linebacker, No. 249 overall.
Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Baylor.
Below are junior highlights of Harris via Hudl.
Blessed to say I receive an offer from Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/Sq2bYtcHLN— Martrell Harris jr🙏🏽 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@harris_martrell) January 25, 2021