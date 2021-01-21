A 2022 linebacker verbally committed to USC reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Niuafe Tuihalamaka.
• LB NIUAFE TUIHALAMAKA, 6-2, 230; MISSION HILLS (CALIF.) BISHOP ALEMANY
Sophomore stats: 65 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and eight quarterback hurries across 10 games in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed his junior season to this spring.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 inside linebacker, No. 78 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 1 inside linebacker, No. 65 overall.
Notable offers: USC, Oregon, Stanford, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Texas. He verbally committed to the Trojans on Feb. 4, 2020.
Below are sophomore highlights of Tuihalamaka via Hudl.
Wow! I am truly excited to say that I have received a(n) offer from— Niuafe Junior Tuihalamaka (@JuniorNiuafe) January 21, 2021
THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME!! ☘️@BrianPolian @GregBiggins @adamgorney @AlemanyFootball @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/fZ9ZKIDERG