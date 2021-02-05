A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Shawn Murphy.
• LB SHAWN MURPHY, 6-2, 215; MANASSAS (VA.) UNITY REED
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 inside linebacker, No. 59 overall.
Rivals ranking: Five stars, No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 18 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida.
Below are sophomore highlights of Murphy via Hudl.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Notre dame !!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/HeCBclqTE9— Shawn Murphy (@Theicedupshawn) February 5, 2021