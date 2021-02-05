Shawn Murphy

Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed's Shawn Murphy, an inside linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Photo provided

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Shawn Murphy.

LB SHAWN MURPHY, 6-2, 215; MANASSAS (VA.) UNITY REED

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 inside linebacker, No. 59 overall.

Rivals ranking: Five stars, No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 18 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida.

Below are sophomore highlights of Murphy via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels