A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tevarua Tafiti.
• LB TEVARUA TAFITI, 6-3, 205; HONOLULU PUNAHOU
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 22 outside linebacker, No. 233 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Oregon, Washington, Utah, Michigan, Nebraska.
Notre Dame connection: Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, safety Alohi Gilman and current linebacker Marist Liufau attended Punahou.
Below are sophomore highlights of Tafiti via Hudl.
Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame ☘️@Coach_Lezynski @BrianPolian @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/x2ASCZi9K4— Tevarua Tafiti (@TevaruaT) June 11, 2020
