Honolulu Punahou's Tevarua Tafiti, a linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

A 2022 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tevarua Tafiti.

LB TEVARUA TAFITI, 6-3, 205; HONOLULU PUNAHOU

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 22 outside linebacker, No. 233 overall. 

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Oregon, Washington, Utah, Michigan, Nebraska. 

Notre Dame connection: Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, safety Alohi Gilman and current linebacker Marist Liufau attended Punahou.

Below are sophomore highlights of Tafiti via Hudl. 

