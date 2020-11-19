A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Aamil Wagner.
• OL AAMIL WAGNER, 6-6, 250; HUBER HEIGHTS (OHIO) WAYNE
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 offensive tackle, No. 83 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 24 offensive tackle, No. 166 overall.
Notable offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee.
Below are junior highlights of Wagner via Hudl.
I’m extremely blessed to receive my 23rd Division 1 football offer from The University of Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/iDIR3odQOb— Aamil Wagner (@AamilWagner) November 20, 2020