Aamil Wagner

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne's Aamil Wagner, an offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/AAMIL WAGNER

A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Aamil Wagner.

OL AAMIL WAGNER, 6-6, 250; HUBER HEIGHTS (OHIO) WAYNE

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 offensive tackle, No. 83 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 24 offensive tackle, No. 166 overall.

Notable offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee.

Below are junior highlights of Wagner via Hudl.

