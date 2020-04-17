Billy Schrauth

Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary's Springs' Billy Schrauth, an offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Billy Schrauth. 

OL BILLY SCHRAUTH, 6-5, 265; FOND DU LAC (WIS.) ST. MARY'S SPRINGS

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 defensive tackle, No. 143 overall. 

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa.

Below are sophomore highlights of Schrauth via Hudl. 

