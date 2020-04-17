A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Billy Schrauth.
• OL BILLY SCHRAUTH, 6-5, 265; FOND DU LAC (WIS.) ST. MARY'S SPRINGS
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 defensive tackle, No. 143 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa.
Below are sophomore highlights of Schrauth via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer to The University of Notre Dame!! pic.twitter.com/b1xGiv4GoV— Billy Schrauth (@SchrauthBilly) April 17, 2020
