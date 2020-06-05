A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Drew Shelton.
• OL DREW SHELTON, 6-5, 255; DOWNINGTON (PENN.) WEST
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, West Virginia, Pittsburgh.
Below are sophomore highlights of Shelton via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Notre Dame! @CoachJeffQuinn pic.twitter.com/tWiRDiHshH— Drew Shelton (@drewshelt7) June 5, 2020
